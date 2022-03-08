Apple iPhone SE gains 5G, A15 processor, and a higher $429 price tag

Apple’s iPhone SE is the small, low-cost phone that’s so good it makes us question the entire concept of $1,000 phones, and it’s getting a refresh for 2022. This third-generation SE updates 2020’s model by adding sub-6GHz 5G, along with the A15 Bionic in the iPhone 13 series.

The 2022 iPhone SE keeps its small form factor and 4.7-inch screen, along with some chunky bezels that are straight out of 2017. It’s priced at $429 for the base 64GB model, a bump over the previous model’s MSRP of $399. The SE sticks with just one 12-megapixel f/1.8 camera on the rear panel, but it gains some software-based photography improvements, thanks to the newer processor. Deep Fusion and HDR 4 are now included, which offer better handling of high-contrast scenes and noise reduction, and they are both included on the iPhone 13. Apple also says the A15 chipset helps improve battery life — not one of the previous SE’s strengths.

This latest iPhone SE maintains the IP67 rating for water resistance and still includes a Touch ID sensor for biometric unlocking. Apple calls the phone’s front and back panel glass the “toughest glass in a smartphone.” Qi wireless charging is still supported. Preorders start this Friday, March 11th, and the iPhone SE will ship on March 18th.

