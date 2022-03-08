The iPhone 13 and 13 Pro each get green finishes

Apple announced at its “Peek Performance” event on Tuesday that the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro will each soon come in a green finish. The iPhone 13 lineup will be available in green, while the Pro phones will come in an “alpine green.” You’ll be able to preorder them on Friday, March 11th, and they’ll be available on March 18th.

Apple offered green options with the iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and iPhone 12, but there weren’t green versions of the iPhone 13 when it launched last year. I personally think the new greens look really nice. Both used on the iPhone 13 phones are closer to the “midnight green” of the iPhone 11 Pro, rather than the lighter greens found on the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12.

The company debuted an excellent purple for the iPhone 12 and 12 Mini at its spring event last year.

