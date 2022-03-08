Indie games bundle raises over $1 million dollars for Ukraine relief in under 24 hours

An indie developer-led initiative to raise money for charities providing relief in Ukraine has already raised over $1 million in a little over 16 hours. Over 700 creators on itch.io put together the Bundle for Ukraine, a collection of over 900 indie games and more with all proceeds going to charities providing relief assistance in the country.

The https://t.co/vTbmDLvWUP bundle for Ukraine is live!! ~1,000 games worth over $6,500, $10 minimum donation, all proceeds donated to charity. Let's do what we can! https://t.co/oSgXio6UkJ pic.twitter.com/6oTPoo2g57 — brandon sheffield (@necrosofty) March 8, 2022

“As game developers we want to create new worlds, not to destroy the one we have,” the bundle’s description reads. “That’s why we’ve banded together to present this charity bundle to help Ukrainians survive this ordeal and thrive after the war ends.”

For a $10 minimum donation, players can get a veritable smorgasbord of games, including Skatebird, Superhot, and many (extreme emphasis on many) more. The bundle isn’t limited to games but also includes books, tabletop RPGs, game assets, comics, music, and more. The Bundle for Ukraine supports two charities, the International Medical Corps and the Ukraine-based Voices of Children, which provides mental health services to children who’ve experienced the trauma of war.

According to Brandon Sheffield, founder of Necrosoft Games and the organizer of the bundle, Sable publisher Raw Fury specifically signed up on the itch.io platform in order to make part of its library of games available in the bundle. The collection has already smashed its $1 million goal in under a day with average donation amounts exceeding the $10 minimum.

“We stand with Ukrainians, and with all people around the world who despise war,” the bundle’s page reads.

The Bundle for Ukraine will be on sale until Friday, March 18th.