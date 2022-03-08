Mac Studio vs. Mac Mini vs. Mac Pro

Lining up with many of the last-minute rumors, Apple’s Peek Performance event revealed that we’ll have a new compact Mac machine to look forward to. As you might expect, the new Mac Studio can be equipped with either the M1 Max or the new M1 Ultra CPU. In addition to a new processor, the Mac Studio boasts an impressive number of connectivity options.

The Mac Studio bears a striking resemblance to the 2020 version of the Mac Mini. According to our review by Chris Welch, this model of the Mac Mini offered an “appealing price for the power it offers.” And thanks in part to the M1 CPU, provided “blazing performance.”

On the other end of the spectrum is the Apple Mac Pro, which debuted in 2019 and was reviewed by The Verge’s own Nilay Patel. That incredibly expensive desktop brought a curious, yet distinctive appearance, marketed towards power users that can effectively harness the power it brings to the table.

For a more comprehensive breakdown, we’ve included a chart below that shows how the brand new M1 Max and M1 Ultra configurations of the Mac Studio stack up against the M1 model of the Mac Mini and the monolithic Mac Pro.

Mac Studio vs. M1 Mac Mini vs. Mac Pro M1 Mac Mini 2020 Mac Studio with M1 Max Mac Studio with M1 Ultra Mac Pro M1 Mac Mini 2020 Mac Studio with M1 Max Mac Studio with M1 Ultra Mac Pro Apple M1 CPU Apple M1 Ultra CPU Apple M1 Ultra CPU Intel Xeon CPU 8-core, 12-core, 16-core, 24-core, 28-core 8-core 24-core, 32-core 48-core, 64-core Radeon GPU with 8GB, 16GB, 32GB, 64GB 8GB, 16GB 32GB, 64GB 64GB, 128GB 32GB, 48GB, 96GB, 192GB, 384GB, 768GB, 1.5 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB 512GB, 1TB, 2TB, 4TB, 8TB 1TB, 2TB, 4TB, 8TB 512GB, 1TB, 2TB, 4TB, 8TB 2 x Thunderbolt 3, 1 x HDMI 2.0, 2 x USB-A, 1 x Ethernet, 1 x 3.5mm 4 x Thunderbolt 4, 2x Thunderbolt 4 (Front), 1 x HDMI 2.0, 2 x USB-A, 1 x Ethernet, 1 x 3.5mm, 1 x SDXC Card slot (front) 4 x Thunderbolt 4, 2x Thunderbolt 4 (Front), 1 x HDMI 2.0, 2 x USB-A, 1 x Ethernet, 1 x 3.5mm, 1 x SDXC Card slot (front) 2 x Thunderbolt 3, 2 x Thunderbolt 3 (top), 2 x USB-A, 2 x Ethernet, (some GPU configurations offer additional USB-C ports) 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0 802.11ac Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0 1.4 x 7.7 x 7.7 3.7 x 7.7 x 7.7 3.7 x 7.7 x 7.7 20.8 x 8.6 x 17.7 2.6 5.9 7.9 39.7 Starts at $699.00 Starts at $1,999.00 Starts at $3,999.00 Starts at $5,999.00

While the announcement of the Mac Studio and the M1 Ultra processor clearly stole the show, Apple also announced a new display, as well as a new version of the iPhone SE and iPad Air. We’ve also put together a summary of the event if you’re just curious about the highlights.

Related: