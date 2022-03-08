GTA V on PS5 will cost just $10, but only until June

The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S versions of Grand Theft Auto V and GTA Online will be released on March 15th, and from now until June 14th, you can snag them at a big discount. It seems like the next-gen versions will offer some nice upgrades, including graphical improvements and better loading times, so they could be a good buy if you have wanted to jump back in or experience the games for the first time.

Here’s how the pricing shakes out, and if you preorder the games, they’ll begin preloading on your console. If you’re lucky enough to have snagged a hard-to-find PS5, that platform has the better deals.

The PS5 version of the GTA V, which includes the story mode and GTA Online, is available to preorder for just $9.99 — a 75 percent discount — and you’ll be able to pick up the game at that price until June 14th. As far as I can tell, you can only preorder it on the PS5’s PlayStation Store right now, and it might be buried. If it doesn’t appear right away, one way I found it was by clicking on the PS4 version of the game, then clicking the button with the three dots, selecting “View Product,” and selecting “Grand Theft Auto V (PlayStation 5).”

The PS5 version of GTA Online is available to preload now for free through June 14th. You should be able to find it on the PS5 PlayStation Store the same way you can find the full game.

The Xbox Series X / S version of GTA V is available to preorder at a 50 percent discount, or $19.99. You can preorder it at this link or find it on the Microsoft Store on your console.

The Xbox Series X / S version of GTA Online is available to preorder for $9.99. I saw a listing on the Xbox Store on my console but haven’t found a working web link yet.

After June 14th, the full GTA V will cost $39.99 and GTA Online will cost $19.99 on both PlayStation and Xbox.

If you already own GTA V, there isn’t an upgrade option to a next-gen edition. You’ll have to buy the next-gen version you want to play (or pick up the free GTA Online on PS5 while it’s at that discounted rate).

While the discounted GTA V prices might be tantalizing, Rockstar is still cleaning up the mess from the GTA Trilogy’s buggy launch. It might be worth waiting for others to actually try the next-gen versions of GTA V to make sure they’re worth your money.