Apple’s Studio Display actually comes with a stand

Apple has just announced its new Studio Display, a 27-inch 5K Retina display with a built-in webcam. While it isn’t quite as high-end as Apple’s Pro Display XDR, the Studio Display has one big advantage over it: for the $1,599 you’ll pay for the monitor, you’ll also get an included stand.

The lack of a stand was one of the biggest criticisms of Apple’s $4,999 (starting price) 6K Pro Display XDR when it was announced in 2019 — and perhaps more outrageous was that Apple’s official stand accessory cost an eye-watering $999. Fortunately, Apple isn’t forcing you to pay that kind of premium to be able to stand the Studio Display on your desk.

That said, the base-level stand with the Studio Display only lets you tilt its angle. If you want to be able to change its height, you will need to pony up $400 more for Apple’s height-adjustable stand or pick the $1,599 option that comes with a VESA mount adapter to connect to a stand you already have.

And it’s also worth pointing out that $400 is a huge premium for a metal stand. With that amount of money, you can buy an entire 4K monitor. Though the huge surcharge perhaps shouldn’t be a surprise — Apple is the company that sells a $699 wheels kit for the Mac Pro, after all.

Apple’s Studio Display is now available to order on Apple’s website.

Related: