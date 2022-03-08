 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Spotify and Discord are coming back online after outages

Unrelated issues disconnected both services this afternoon

By Richard Lawler
Spotify Stock Alex Castro / The Verge

If you can’t connect to Spotify or Discord, then no, it’s not just you or your internet connection. Both services acknowledged problems on Tuesday afternoon. However, this time, the culprit doesn’t appear to be any kind of massive DNS or Amazon Web Services (AWS) problem. Sure, Apple’s event servers are still operational, and we haven’t lost access to security cameras or robot vacuums, but the coincidence is still unusual.

According to Discord, after restarting its streaming service to fix one problem, a new issue caused a failure of its API, and as of about 30 minutes ago, they were still investigating. The Spotify Status account tweeted at 1:22PM ET that “we’re looking into it” but didn’t offer any other details about what’s going on.

As of 2:39PM ET, Spotify Status tweeted that things are looking much better, and we’ve seen reports indicating that most people are back online. Meanwhile, Discord’s status page notes that “work has begun on restoring service.” So if you’re not reconnected yet, you may be soon.

Update March 8th, 2:53PM ET: Added latest updates about Discord and Spotify coming back online.

