The 27-inch iMac has been discontinued

Apple has finally discontinued the 27-inch iMac. Minutes after Apple’s Peek Performance event wrapped, the last of the Intel iMacs disappeared from its online store.

It’s not as if this news is surprising. Ever since Apple announced it was switching to its own chips, the Intel iMac’s days were numbered. That said, the 27-inch iMac was still available after last spring’s Spring Loaded event, which introduced the 24-inch M1 iMac. It made sense. At the time, there wasn’t really another option for people who wanted a larger desktop screen that wasn’t the ludicrously expensive Pro XDR Display.

There’s also less of a reason to keep the 27-inch iMac around now that the Studio Display has arrived. The Studio Display adds 5K on a 27-inch display, as well as a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera. Those are all upgrades to the 2020 iMac’s specs, making it pretty... useless to keep around.

There is a major gap, however, between the 24-inch iMac, which starts at $1,299, and an M1 Mac mini or Mac Studio paired with the Studio Display. The former starts at $2,298, and the latter starts at $4,598. There are rumors that Apple may be coming out with a larger iMac powered by Apple Silicon, but when it might arrive is still up in the air.

This isn’t the last Intel-powered Mac, however. Apple’s still keeping the Mac Pro (aka the cheese grater) around, as well as the Intel Mac Mini. For now.

