The first trailer for Obi-Wan Kenobi teases the ultimate Star Wars rematch

The first teaser for the upcoming Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney Plus has arrived, giving a first look at Ewan McGregor’s return as the exiled Jedi.

Obi-Wan Kenobi will pick up with its eponymous hero ten years after the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith — which saw the Jedi Master take refuge on the desolate planet of Tatooine, both to hide from the Empire’s regime and to keep an eye on the infant Luke Skywalker.

But with Hayden Christensen set to reprise his role as a vengeful Darth Vader — aka, Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan’s former apprentice, who was last left beaten and burning in lava by his former friend — it sounds Obi-Wan’s time on Tatooine between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope will be anything but peaceful, as the show sets the stage for the ultimate Star Wars rematch.

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi is set to debut on Disney Plus on May 25th.