Nintendo delays Advance Wars reboot citing ‘recent world events’

Citing “recent world events”, Nintendo has announced it will delay the release of Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp.

In light of recent world events, we have made the decision to delay Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, which was originally scheduled to release on Nintendo Switch on April 8th. Please stay tuned for updates on a new release date. — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 9, 2022

Originally set for April 8th, Nintendo did not announce a new launch date for the Advance Wars reboot. This is the second time the game has been delayed. Nintendo originally moved the game from December 2021 to Spring 2022 reasoning that “the game just needs a little more time for fine tuning.”

The military tactics game is a reboot of Advance Wars and Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising and features tanks, helicopters, and heavily armed soldiers exploding city buildings and other public infrastructure. Although Nintendo didn’t specifically cite the invasion of Ukraine, its allusion to “recent world events” implies the conflict as the reason for the delay. Nintendo has also suspended its eShop in Russia due to the shop’s inability to process payment in Russian rubles.

With no new release date pending for Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, Nintendo has asked fans to “please stay tuned for updates.”