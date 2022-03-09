Gotham Knights gets a new October 25th release date

Gotham Knights, Warner Bros. Games Montreal’s next open-world Batman-themed RPG, has gotten a new release date: October 25th.

Originally announced in August 2020 for a 2021 release, the game was delayed to an unspecified 2022 date early last year, with the developers explaining that they needed “more time to deliver the best possible experience for players.”

Gotham Knights lets players suit up Nightwing, Batgirl, Robin, and Red Hood (either solo or with a second player) as they try to bring order to Gotham City following the death of Batman (although if you think for a second that the Caped Crusader is actually dead here, I’ve got a bridge in Brooklyn Gotham to sell you).

Gotham Knights is one of several major DC games in development, although it’s shaping up to be the only one to be released in 2022. Rocksteady (best known for its creation of the Arkham series of Batman games) has Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League still technically listed for a 2022 release, but a recent Bloomberg report claimed that the game will be delayed until 2023. Monolith Productions (Shadow of Mordor) has also started work on a Wonder Woman title that will feature its vaunted Nemesis system, but there are virtually no other details on the game.

Gotham Knights will be available on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S, and Xbox One on October 25th.