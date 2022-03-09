Nvidia’s RTX 3090 Ti will reportedly launch on March 29th

Nvidia announced its RTX 3090 Ti at CES earlier this year, promising more information by the end of January. Nvidia has since remained silent about pricing or a release date for the RTX 3090 Ti after rumors suggested the card had been delayed due to hardware issues.

VideoCardz now reports that Nvidia is planning to launch the RTX 3090 Ti on March 29th. The site has obtained what appears to be RTX 3090 Ti embargo details for the launch of the card, with the March 29th date and 6AM PT timing for GPUs at retailers. Reviews of the RTX 3090 Ti are also reportedly scheduled for March 29th, too.

Nvidia has only provided basic specs for the RTX 3090 Ti so far, and we have no idea on pricing yet. Nvidia previously revealed that the RTX 3090 Ti looks identical to the RTX 3090 but will include 24GB of GDDR6X running at 21Gbps. That’s a nearly 7.7 percent faster memory clock on the same 24GB amount of VRAM as the RTX 3090. The RTX 3090 Ti will also include 40 teraflops of GPU performance, around 11 percent faster than the RTX 3090.

Price and availability will be key here, particularly when RTX 30-series GPUs are still incredibly difficult to purchase. If the $1,499 pricing of the RTX 3090 is anything to go by, the RTX 3090 Ti could retail at close to $2,000.