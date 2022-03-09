The Batman is getting an HBO Max spinoff about the Penguin

Now that The Batman is out in theaters, the new take on Gotham is set to expand to HBO Max. The network announced today that a spinoff about the Penguin is coming in the form of a limited series. Not much else is known about the show, but it will see Colin Farrell reprise his role as the iconic villain. It will be executive produced by The Batman director Matt Reeves, along with Farrell, Dylan Clark, and Lauren LeFranc, who will also serve as showrunner.

“Colin exploded off the screen as the Penguin in The Batman, and having the chance to thoroughly explore the inner life of that character on HBO Max is an absolute thrill,” Reeves said in a statement. “Dylan and I are so excited to work with Lauren in continuing Oz’s story as he grabs violently for power in Gotham.”

The Batman debuted on March 4th and introduced Robert Pattinson as the latest version of the Dark Knight, alongside Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman. It’s not clear when in the timeline the new Penguin show will fit, nor when it will hit HBO Max, but Farrell adds that it “will be good to get him back on the streets of Gotham for a little madness and a little mayhem.”