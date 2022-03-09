Captain Pike rides more horses than starships in the first Star Trek: Strange New World trailer

Paramount has debuted the first trailer for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, the latest Star Trek series that’s centered on the USS Enterprise (the first time that a show has returned full-time to the iconic ship since Star Trek: Enterprise ended in 2005.

Strange New Worlds is technically both a spinoff and a prequel, picking up with the crew of the USS Enterprise after their appearance in Star Trek: Discovery’s second season, making it also a prequel to Star Trek: The Original Series (given that the show is set about a decade before Kirk takes over as captain).

As such, the crew of the Enterprise is a mix of familiar and new names for fans. The ship is helmed by Captain Pike (Anson Mount), with Rebecca Romijn as Una Chin-Riley, his first officer. Ethan Peck’s Spock is there, but as science officer, as is a Nyota Uhura, who’s still a cadet at this point (played by Celia Rose Gooding).

A more old-fashioned kind of Star Trek show

The trailer seems more set on establishing the overall vibe of the show, which seems pitched at trying to recapture the more episodic, exploratory style of earlier Trek series (as opposed to the more serialized nature of recent shows like Discovery or Picard). The nostalgia factor runs strong throughout, too, with a voiceover waxing rhapsodic about the wonder of space travel and the stirring sounds of the original Star Trek theme playing in the background.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is just one of many pieces of Paramount’s resurgent Star Trek franchise on its Paramount Plus streaming service, alongside Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Lower Decks, and Star Trek: Prodigy.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will debut on Paramount Plus on May 5th.