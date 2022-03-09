A whole bunch of classic Ninja Turtles games are getting a new collection

Some hard-to-find but fun-to-play classics are getting released in a brand-new bundle. At Sony’s State of Play event, Konami revealed a collection of retro Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles games called The Cowabunga Collection. It brings together 13 games previously released in arcades and on consoles like the Game Boy, SNES, and Sega Genesis, including the side-scrolling beat ‘em up Turtles in Time and 2D fighter Tournament Fighters. The games have been updated with features like online play, button mapping, a rewind feature, and improved textures — you can get a look at the collection in the trailer above.

The collection doesn’t have a specific release date, but it’s slated to launch on both the PS4 and PS5 sometime this year. Elsewhere in retro TMNT news, developer Dotemu — the team behind titles like the excellent Streets of Rage 4 — is working on a brand-new arcade-style game called Shredder’s Revenge that’s due to launch on the Switch, PS4, and Xbox later this year.