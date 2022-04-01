Watch the first Halo episode for free on YouTube

The live-action Halo show on Paramount Plus is already onto its second episode this week, but the first one is now available for free on YouTube. As long as you’re in the US, you can access the first episode of Halo on YouTube.

The Halo show is nothing like the games, and Verge video games reporter Ash Parrish, a self-confessed Halo lore hobbyist, says it “offers a far more compelling look at the Master Chief than anything the games have done so far.”

Halo stars Pablo Schreiber of American Gods as Master Chief, Natascha McElhone of Californication as Dr. Halsey, and Jen Taylor, the voice actress for Cortana in the Halo games, as Master Chief’s AI assistant. The show has already been renewed for a second season, and debuted on Paramount Plus on March 24th.

This isn’t the first time streaming services have tried to entice people into subscriptions with free episodes on YouTube. The pilot episode of the Star Trek: Picard series appeared on YouTube a couple of years ago, and Tuca & Bertie’s first episode of season two is also on YouTube free of charge.

If you’re interested in checking out the first episode of the Halo show, we’ve embedded it above. New episodes air weekly on Paramount Plus in the US, Canada, and Australia, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can take advantage of a free 30-day membership to Paramount Plus.