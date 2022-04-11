Microsoft’s Surface Laptop 4 is on sale for its lowest price ever at Amazon today

Our collection of deals today proves that Mondays don’t have to be all bad. Our headlining deal on the 13.5-inch Microsoft Surface Laptop 4, for instance, brings the laptop down to its lowest price to date on Amazon. Normally, this configuration would cost $1,299.99, but it’s currently on sale for $949.99. This discount currently applies to the black, silver, and beige colorways, but the blue model is also on sale for $969.99.

This configuration includes an 11th Generation Intel Core i5 processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of built-in storage. The 13.5-inch touchscreen features a maximum resolution of 2256 x 1504 and is powered by an Intel Iris Xe integrated GPU. The 8GB of RAM is a bit paltry by modern standards, but the 512GB of storage can still be expanded thanks to the laptop’s microSD card slot. The Surface Laptop 4 also features a single USB-A port for peripherals and a Thunderbolt-compatible USB-C port if you want to dock the laptop with an external display. Overall, this laptop has specs that allow it to hold its own against the likes of the MacBook Air and Dell XPS 13 but at a lower price point. Read our review.

If you’re in need of a webcam that shows a little more of your good side and tracks your face while in Zoom meetings, the Logitech StreamCam is currently on sale for $79.99 ($90 off) at GameStop. The StreamCam is still one of the best webcams we’ve tested, thanks to its ability to capture footage at 60 frames per second in 1080p resolution. The webcam has a 78-degree field of view, too, and can perform auto-focus and auto-exposure with the help of Logitech’s capture software. It does connect to your device via USB-C, however — a facet that improves the image quality but also requires you to buy an adapter if your computer lacks a USB-C port.

You can have it in any color, as long as it’s green. The 41mm, GPS-equipped Apple Watch Series 7 is currently discounted in the green colorway to just $313.95 ($85 off), its lowest price to date, at Amazon. In addition to providing a larger and more resilient watch face than the Series 6, the Series 7 also has on-screen keyboard support that debuted in WatchOS 8 for typing out quick text replies without having to whip out your phone. The Series 7 still retains some of the pain points of its predecessor, however, such as a lack of Qi charging and battery life that can only last a single day. While we don’t consider the iterative upgrades enough of a reason to ditch your Series 6, see still believe the Series 7 to be the best smartwatch for Apple users. Read our review.

Amazon and Walmart have both knocked $50 off the regular price of the standard iPad in the 256GB configuration, bringing the $479 tablet down to $429. While it’s only a matter of time before Apple upgrades the entry-level tablet with an M1 CPU, the A13 Bionic processor found in the current model still provides more than enough power for running most apps. The 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone still looks amazing as well, thanks to its ability to dynamically adjust the color temperature of the screen, but there are a few modern concessions that are unfortunately absent here. The tablet still only supports charging via a Lightning connector, not USB-C, and it can only work with the first-generation Apple Pencil. Beyond those two caveats, however, this is still a solid tablet for anyone that lives in the Apple ecosystem.

All of Amazon’s Fire tablets are currently on sale, including both last-gen models and the latest Fire HD 10 Plus. While we’ve certainly seen better prices, some of these models are just $5 shy of their all-time low.

The 32GB, ad-supported Fire HD 8, for instance, is discounted from $89.99 to $49.99, making it just $5 more than its lowest price to date. The 8-inch tablet features 1280 x 800 resolution, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage, which can be expanded with 1TB via a microSD card. The quad-core 2.0Ghz processor won’t allow for much heavy lifting when it comes to productivity, but it fits the bill nicely if you’re in need of a tablet for consuming media or light gaming.

You can also find the 32GB, ad-supported model Fire HD 10 on sale for $99.99 ($50 off). It’s certainly not the lowest price we’ve seen for the 10-inch tablet, but it still matches its best price since December. The larger screen on the Fire HD 10 is supplemented by the highest resolution display available on a Fire tablet, yet it still maintains up to 12 hours of battery life. Some other upgrades over the HD 8 include a 2.0Ghz octa-core CPU and 3GB of RAM. Read our review.

It’s also worth mentioning that all of these tablets are also eligible for Amazon’s 20 percent off discount when you trade in an eligible device. This knocks a significant amount off the final price and also provides you with an Amazon gift card equal to the appraised value of your device. While there’s nothing stopping you from trading in an old Fire tablet, Amazon also accepts a variety of devices from Apple, Samsung, and Microsoft. You can even trade in old graphing calculators if you’re a soon-to-be graduate.

The gym-centric reboot of the Jabra Elite 7 Pro is discounted right now at Amazon and Best Buy to $149.99 ($30 off), nearly the best price we’ve seen in the last four months on the excellent true wireless earbuds. The key differences between these earbuds and the Elite 7 Pro are their rubberized coating, which gives them a gripper fit and provides them with IPX7 sweat and water resistance. Beyond that, however, the 7 Active offer active noise cancellation and the same sound quality as the Pro model, as well as up to eight hours of battery life between charges.

