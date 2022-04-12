SteelSeries adds two new options to its lightweight Aerox lineup

SteelSeries has expanded its IP54 waterproof and lightweight Aerox Wireless lineup to include two new options available starting today: the Aerox 5 Wireless and the Aerox 9 Wireless. The Aerox 9 Wireless, pictured above, is SteelSeries’ take on a mouse made for MMO and MOBA games that have myriad commands that you might need to fire off. It has a whopping 12 buttons on its left side, and SteelSeries claims that, at 89 grams, this is the lightest mouse of this type on the market.

This mouse is going up against Razer’s Naga Pro, another wireless, many-buttoned option. The Aerox 9 has IP54 waterproofing and impressive battery life claims, but the Naga Pro’s modular nature might make it the preferred option for some gamers. Both mice cost $149.99.

With more buttons and a slightly bigger design, the Aerox 5 Wireless builds upon 2020’s debut model. In addition to having two thumb buttons, the Aerox 5 introduced today has three extra functions with its tilting switch, plus a DPI clutch (also referred to as a sniper button).

This model weighs 74 grams, and it has USB-C charging. SteelSeries claims that its battery can last for up to 180 hours, and it boasts 2.4GHz and Bluetooth wireless functions. The Aerox 5 Wireless has new TTC Gold micro switches, which the company claims will last up to 80 million clicks. This model costs $139.99. A wired version that has similar features is available for $79.99.