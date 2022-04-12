Stranger Things 4’s new trailer teases a guitar battle in the Upside Down

Even though we’ve seen a few teasers of Stranger Things’ upcoming fourth season, none of them really let on just how much larger and epic in scope this next chapter seems like it’s going to be.

While Stranger Things has explored the larger world outside of Hawkins, Indiana, in the past, the show’s fourth season is set to switch things up by splitting its story across a handful of disparate, important locations. Though the story will presumably return to the Upside Down and catch up with Jim Hopper in Russia, Stranger Things’ first season four trailer makes clear that a significant part of its next chapter will unfold in California, where Joyce and the rest of the Byers family have moved.

Vol. 1 of Stranger Things season 4 premieres on May 27th, 2022, and Vol. 2 drops on Netflix on July 1st, 2022.