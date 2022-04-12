Spotify adds live audio programs and rebrands Greenroom app as Spotify Live

Spotify is rebranding its Greenroom live audio app as Spotify Live and will bring its features into the main Spotify app, the company announced Tuesday. Spotify Live will be available as both a standalone app and a livestream feature in the main app. At present, the main app will include select live content from original programming, and the standalone Spotify Live app will be open to all independent creators.

“Listeners will be able to tune in to live programming on Spotify via the creator’s podcast or artist page, and if they want to participate in the chat or join the host onstage, they can head to the Spotify Live app to do so,” according to a blog post on the company’s website.

Say hi to Live



You can now livestream real-time conversations between artists, creators, and athletes right from @Spotify pic.twitter.com/oHE7sTFbjl — Spotify Live (@SpotifyLive) April 12, 2022

Bloomberg first reported last month that a name change was coming for Greenroom, which Spotify launched last year as a potential competitor for Clubhouse. Greenroom was built on Locker Room, an app created by Betty Labs, a software developer acquired by Spotify last March. The app got off to a slow start, however, lagging behind other live audio competitors like Twitter Spaces.

In its release, Spotify said it’s rolling out some live event programming to kick off the rebrand, including events with Spotify-exclusive podcast Off the Record with DJ Akademiks today at 12:30PM ET and After Hours with Alex Cooper, host of Call Her Daddy, on Wednesday at 10PM ET.