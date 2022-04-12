Beats announces new Studio Buds colors, Locate My Beats for Android

Beats has announced new colors of its Studio Buds earbuds that will go on sale beginning tomorrow: blue, gray, and pink. They join the existing black, white, and red options that have been available since last year. The price remains unchanged at $149.99.

All colors of the Studio Buds can be purchased from Apple, but they’re being divvied up among third-party retailers: Amazon gets gray, Best Buy will have the blue, and Target is selling the pink buds. Beats says the Studio Buds have become “the fastest-selling Beats product to date, globally” in their first year on the market. Alongside some new hues, Beats is also adding new features for Android phone owners.

There’s now a “Locate My Beats” feature for tracking down your misplaced Studio Buds — or any other earbuds that support the Beats app — and you can add a widget to your home screen to keep an eye on battery life or switch between different listening modes (noise canceling, transparency, and so on).

Personally, I’m a much bigger fan of the Beats Fit Pro than the Studio Buds, but there are a few people on The Verge’s editorial staff that really enjoy the cheaper set. I just wish Beats would release the transparent purple pair that was shown in one of its product design videos. I’d spring for those immediately.