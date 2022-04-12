PlayStation Network experienced an outage on Tuesday

PlayStation Network had a bit of a rough patch Tuesday evening. For about 45 minutes, Sony’s PlayStation Network status page showed that all of its services were experiencing issues in some way, which affected things like signing into your account and connecting to PlayStation Now and the PlayStation Store. Now, however, the site is showing that everything is “up and running.”

It’s unclear exactly how widespread the issues were. I personally was able to connect online in Bloodborne and send a message to a colleague, but the PS5’s PlayStation Store was having trouble loading a lot of content. Some others were having more serious issues connecting online, including “error code WS-37469-9,” as shown in this thread on the r/PS5 subreddit. Downdetector shows there were more than 12,000 user reports of problems.

Epic Games tweeted during the outage as well, pointing Fortnite PlayStation players who may have been experiencing login issues to watch Sony’s PlayStation Network status site. To my surprise, I was able to login to Fortnite and get into a match even after force quitting the app and restarting it, so the problems didn’t seem to be affecting everyone.

We're aware PlayStation players are unable to login to Fortnite. You can stay updated on the situation here: https://t.co/FcxIPuA1rI pic.twitter.com/a7eG15KRpu — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) April 12, 2022

Update April 12th, 7:53PM ET: Sony says its services are back online.