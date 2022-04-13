CD Projekt Red delays next-gen Witcher 3 again, this time indefinitely

CD Projekt Red (CDPR) has once again delayed the release of its next-gen update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. CDPR originally targeted a late-2021 release date for the free next-gen upgrade for the game, but the developer later pushed that to Q2 2022, and now, it’s unclear exactly when we might be able to play it.

“We have decided to have our in-house development team conduct the remaining work on the next-gen version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt,” CDPR said via the official The Witcher Twitter account. “We are currently evaluating the scope of work to be done and thus have to postpone Q2 release until further notice.” The change was made “based on recommendations from persons in charge of development,” according to a note for investors.

We'll update you as soon as we can. Thank you for your understanding. 2/2 — The Witcher (@witchergame) April 13, 2022

CDPR hasn’t yet detailed exactly what to expect from The Witcher 3’s next-gen patch (though the developer is planning some free armor inspired by the hit Netflix series). However, the next-gen upgrade for Cyberpunk 2077 hit in February, adding some major improvements like ray tracing support, faster loading times, and, on the PS5, support for DualSense controller features like adaptive triggers and haptic feedback. That game seems to be much improved from its original launch, which had scores of bugs even after developers were reportedly forced to crunch to get the game out the door to hit its own delayed release date.