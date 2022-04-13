TikTok is testing a dislike button for comments

TikTok is testing a feature that allows users to dislike individual comments on videos, the company confirmed today. In a blog post on safety and community guidelines enforcement, TikTok says individuals can flag comments they find “irrelevant or inappropriate” without the dislike being visible to others. Some users spotted different versions of the option earlier this year.

“This community feedback will add to the range of factors we already use to help keep the comment section consistently relevant and a place for genuine engagement,” TikTok says.

TikTok users already can dislike videos to signal to the app that they aren’t interested in the content. The comment dislike button appears to be available in addition to the option to report a comment for community guideline violations.

The company also says it’s experimenting with sending reminders about features like comment filtering and bulk block and delete to creators who receive a high volume of negative comments. Decisions about whether to roll out the feature in full will be made in the coming weeks, according to TikTok.

In today's transparency report, TikTok says it removed over 85 million videos between October and December 2021 for violations — about 1 percent of all videos uploaded to the app.