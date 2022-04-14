You can watch Elon Musk’s live TED Talk for free, any moment now

Elon Musk just blew up the entire tech news cycle this morning with his offer to buy 100 percent of Twitter at $54.20 in cash, days after quietly becoming one of its largest shareholders and then rejecting a previously accepted seat on the board. And amazingly, he’s also giving a TED Talk this morning, any moment now (it was scheduled for 9:45AM PT), which the TED organizers have graciously decided to make public.

This is the link to watch the newly public livestream of Elon Musk.

It lets you rewind, too, so you should be able to scrub back if you’re seeing this late. But Elon is often the one who is late, and that appears to be the case today, too.

We have no idea what he will say. But now, you can watch for free.