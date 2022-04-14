Cyberpunk 2077’s first expansion is coming in 2023

Now that Cyberpunk 2077 is in a somewhat more stable position, developer CD Projekt Red is talking more about the future — including the game’s first expansion. Today, the studio revealed that the previously announced expansion for the game will be launching in 2023. Unfortunately, that’s all we know; there’s no information on what to expect from the first major content update for the game. CD Projekt Red says to expect more details “later this year.”

The news was revealed as the studio outlined its upcoming production plan, which includes continued work on Cyberpunk, development of the next Witcher game (which kicks off “a new saga for the franchise” and is built in Unreal Engine 5), and the next-gen update for The Witcher 3, which is currently delayed indefinitely. CD Projekt Red also revealed that Cyberpunk 2077 has sold more than 18 million copies since launching in 2020; by comparison, FromSoftware’s Elden Ring hit 12 million in sales just a few weeks after debuting earlier this year, and The Witcher 3 has sold more than 40 million copies since 2015.

In addition to the work on its big franchises, CD Projekt Red says it’s also in the midst of “conceptual and research work on unannounced projects.”