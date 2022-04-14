The OnePlus 10 Pro now works on Verizon 5G

The OnePlus 10 Pro officially went on sale today in the US today, and as expected, the phone has received certification to work on Verizon’s 5G network just in time for new owners. That 5G support includes C-band Ultra Wideband — that good mid-band 5G spectrum that’s coming online over the next few years — but not the super-fast millimeter wave (mmWave). That’s no great loss; mmWave is impressively fast but has a very short range and is likewise hard to find. Realistically, C-band strikes the right balance between speed and signal range, so it’s great to see it supported on the 10 Pro.

The OnePlus 10 Pro’s availability in North America and Europe was announced at the end of March. At that time, OnePlus said it was working with Verizon on 5G certification, and though it wouldn’t confirm outright that the phone would be certified, it looked highly likely given how the situation unfolded last year.

The news is less good if you’re on AT&T. The 10 Pro now works on T-Mobile and Verizon 5G, but it’s not expected to get AT&T 5G certification at all. If you’re on AT&T and looking for a premium Android device, then your best bet would be sticking with Google or Samsung — the Pixel 6 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus both work on its 5G network.