The Xbox Series X is sometimes a little easier to buy than Sony’s PlayStation 5, but that doesn’t mean it’s a simple endeavor. The good news is that Best Buy has a restock of the flagship Xbox Series X consoles for its usual price of $499.99. The bad news is that this round of inventory is restricted to subscribers of Best Buy’s Totaltech, which costs $199.99 per year.
That’s a steep added cost if you’re looking for a new Xbox, though Totaltech does offer extra tech support, included installation services, and extended product protection — in addition to paying your way toward the front of the line. Even as a Totaltech subscriber, you’re not guaranteed to get an Xbox today, but you have better odds.
For the best chances on this restock, be sure to log into your account ahead of time, and get a place in line on Best Buy’s site by clicking the Add to Cart button. You may be prompted to verify your account when your turn approaches, and then you will be presented with nearby stores that have inventory in stock. Be sure to keep trying even if no nearby locations have it, as sometimes the stock comes online in waves. It’s only over once the listing changes to a grayed-out Sold Out button.
However, for anyone that doesn’t want to pay the Totaltech tax, Newegg has also made a number of bundles available on its site as well:
- Xbox Series X with Elite Series 2 controller and one month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate ($651.97)
- Xbox Series X with 20th Anniversary Special Edition Xbox wireless controller and one month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate ($566.97)
- Xbox Series X with extra wireless controller in white and one month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate ($561.97)