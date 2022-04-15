The Xbox Series X is sometimes a little easier to buy than Sony’s PlayStation 5, but that doesn’t mean it’s a simple endeavor. The good news is that Best Buy has a restock of the flagship Xbox Series X consoles for its usual price of $499.99. The bad news is that this round of inventory is restricted to subscribers of Best Buy’s Totaltech, which costs $199.99 per year.

That’s a steep added cost if you’re looking for a new Xbox, though Totaltech does offer extra tech support, included installation services, and extended product protection — in addition to paying your way toward the front of the line. Even as a Totaltech subscriber, you’re not guaranteed to get an Xbox today, but you have better odds.

For the best chances on this restock, be sure to log into your account ahead of time, and get a place in line on Best Buy’s site by clicking the Add to Cart button. You may be prompted to verify your account when your turn approaches, and then you will be presented with nearby stores that have inventory in stock. Be sure to keep trying even if no nearby locations have it, as sometimes the stock comes online in waves. It’s only over once the listing changes to a grayed-out Sold Out button.

However, for anyone that doesn’t want to pay the Totaltech tax, Newegg has also made a number of bundles available on its site as well:

Microsoft Xbox Series X $500 The Xbox Series X is Microsoft’s flagship console, serving as its most powerful (and biggest) option. While the Series S is aimed at smooth 1440p performance and takes a disc-less approach, the $500 Series X is focused on fast 4K gameplay. $500 at Best Buy

Some essential extras for your Xbox Series X

Xbox Wireless Controller $59 The official Xbox Wireless Controller has a dedicated share button for saving clips and screenshots and sharing them online, Bluetooth support, and a USB-C port for charging Microsoft’s play-and-charge rechargeable battery. $59 at Amazon

$60 at Best Buy

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (three-month subscription) $27

$45

40% off Xbox Game Pass Ultimate offers access to more than 100 titles, including the likes of Doom, Hades, and Halo Infinite, which you can play on multiple devices. The pass also gives subscribers access to exclusive deals, online multiplayer, and Microsoft’s cloud gaming service, Xbox Cloud Gaming. $27 at Eneba

Forza Horizon 5 $51

$60

16% off Forza Horizon 5 is the latest of the long-running open-world racing game developed by Playground Games. It’s an exclusive Xbox title, playable on both Xbox Series X / S and Xbox One consoles. The new installment is set across a lusciously detailed landscape in Mexico and features over 500 cars at launch. $51 at GameStop (physical)

$51 at Target (physical)