Core, an accessible game creation tool, is expanding from PC to iOS and Mac this summer

Core, a free PC-based app built on Unreal Engine that lets you create and play games, is expanding to iOS and Mac this summer, developer Manticore Games announced Friday. The app is currently available only on Windows from the Epic Games Store, so the move to Apple’s platforms could mark a significant expansion for Core.

Friday marks Core’s one-year anniversary of availability on the Epic Games Store (where it is in Early Access), and there are already more than 50,000 playable “games, worlds, and events” to check out, according to a press release. Crossplay will be enabled between the iOS, macOS, and Windows versions of Core, and developers who want to get a jump on preparing their experiences for mobile can begin working with a “suite” of iOS optimization tools beginning Friday.

Core isn’t the only metaverse-y app making the jump to more platforms — Meta said just this week that it’s working on web and mobile versions of Horizon Worlds, which is currently only available on its Quest VR headsets. And Roblox, which is already available PC, Mac, mobile, Xbox, and more, is hiring for a PlayStation engineer, suggesting that the hugely popular app could eventually come to Sony’s consoles.