It’s time for another chance to buy the most sought-after console currently on the market: Sony’s PlayStation 5. Walmart once again has a restock of PS5 consoles coming up for Walmart Plus subscribers. The members-only drop is scheduled for tomorrow, April 19th, at 12PM ET / 9AM PT, and it’s set to include both the disc-based PS5 for $499 and the PS5 Digital Edition for $399. You’ll need a paid Walmart Plus account to get a crack at either one (no free trials allowed), and while the premium subscription costs $98 annually, you can subscribe for just one month for $12.95 to try your hand at a PS5.

We’ve been through this drill at Walmart many times before, and while nobody likes paying extra for access to purchase a console, the retail giant is one of the more reliable stores selling non-bundled consoles. This scheduled restock is no different, and both versions of the PS5 are available for their regular prices without forcing you to purchase a big bundle.

PlayStation 5 $499 Sony’s flagship next-gen console, which includes a disc drive, allows you to play both digital and physical games for the PS4 and PS5. $499 at Walmart

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition $399 The PS5 Digital Edition costs $399. Compared to the standard PS5, this console is $100 less and does not include a Blu-ray disc drive. $399 at Walmart

When it comes time tomorrow, there are a couple of things you can do to set yourself up for success. First, get your Walmart Plus account sorted and ensure the billing and shipping addresses you plan to use for the purchase are saved. Be ready to refresh the page right at the hour, too, but avoid the temptation to excessively refresh the page before that, as Walmart’s automated bot protection may temporarily lock you out and slow your progress. Once the “Add to Cart” button appears, click it to join the online queue.

To increase your chances, you can simultaneously try to secure a console on a desktop browser and the Walmart mobile app, which can often load faster than its desktop counterpart. The lucky few who get through the queue should have 10 minutes to check out. Be sure to stay persistent and only give up once the listings say sold out, as Walmart usually funnels in more inventory every 10 minutes or so.

Hopefully, many of you will be able to secure a console in the restock tomorrow. We're always tracking console availability, even as some are very slowly becoming easier.

Recommended accessories and games for PlayStation 5

It’s nice to buy a console without being restricted to a gigantic bundle, filled with games and accessories you may not want. Here are some choice ones you may actually want, including games that are exclusive to PS5.

