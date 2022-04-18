 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Netflix’s Love, Death, and Robots season three is coming May 20th

You can watch Volume 3 in May

By Jay Peters

The third “volume” of Netflix’s science fiction anthology series Love, Death, and Robots will debut on May 20th. The company announced the release on Monday with a short video — though don’t be fooled by the footage of The Crown and The Queen’s Gambit at the beginning. The streaming service teased that a third volume was on the way when it announced Volume 2 almost exactly one year ago, but only gave a vague “2022” release at the time.

In the video, Netflix didn’t specify how many episodes would be included with the new season. Volume 1 had 18 episodes, while Volume 2 had eight, and according to a report from IGN last year, there will be eight episodes in the third volume as well. We’ve reached out to Netflix to see if that’s still the case.

