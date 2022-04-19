The OnePlus N20 5G is headed to T-Mobile later this month for under $300

OnePlus is bringing a new Nord device to the US: the N20 5G will arrive at T-Mobile starting April 28th for $282. It will be exclusively available through the carrier, at least at first. The N20 5G, like the N10 5G that preceded it, includes a Snapdragon 600-series chipset, 128GB of storage, 6GB of RAM, and — naturally — 5G connectivity. It’s a step up from the more basic N200 5G — also sold at T-Mobile — and it comes with a notable screen upgrade to an OLED rather than last year’s LCD panel.

That 6.4-inch screen features 1080p resolution and a standard 60Hz refresh rate. That’s a slower rate than the N10 5G’s 90Hz panel, but that screen was an LCD — typically not as rich and contrast-y as an OLED. In that way, the N20 5G is an upgrade, and as PCMag concluded from its chat with OnePlus COO Kinder Liu, the company likely concluded that it is too costly to offer a fast refresh rate and an OLED in the N20.

There’s not much else surprising about the N20 5G — its specs speak to a device focused on good performance within the limits of the budget category. There’s a Snapdragon 695 5G chipset, a 4,500mAh battery, 33W fast charging, and a 64-megapixel main camera. It ships with Android 11, so it’s a step behind the times in that regard, but otherwise looks good on paper as a challenger to Samsung’s popular A-series budget phones.