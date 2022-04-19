Amy Hennig’s new studio is making a Star Wars game

Amy Hennig’s new video game studio is working on a Star Wars game. In a press release, Skydance New Media wrote it is working in “collaboration with Lucasfilm Games to develop and produce a richly cinematic action-adventure game featuring an original story in the legendary Star Wars galaxy.”

Skydance New Media, a video game offshoot of the Skydance movie production company, was formed in 2018 with former EA and Naughty Dog creative director Amy Hennig as its president. Ironically, Hennig was already working on a Star Wars title at EA before leaving the company in 2018.

“I’m not doing anything Star Wars,” Hennig told Eurogamer in an interview about her departure from EA.

It is not yet known if this game is the same as the one Hennig was working on before leaving EA or a totally new Star Wars endeavor. Whatever the case, this title will join an already stacked field of blockbuster Star Wars games from Ubisoft, Respawn, and Quantic Dream.

This untitled Star Wars game is the second project for the new video game studio. In October of last year, Skydance New Media announced that it would be working on an original “narrative-driven, blockbuster action-adventure” Marvel game, bringing the total number of Disney-owned games the studio is working on to two.