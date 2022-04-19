Assassin’s Creed Origins is coming to Xbox Game Pass

Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Origins (the one set in Ancient Egypt) is headed to Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft’s Megan Spurr said in a blog post on Tuesday. Spurr said the game will arrive sometime “in the next two months” and will be available to play on console, over cloud streaming, and on PC via the Ubisoft Connect app.

We’ve asked Ubisoft if it can share a more specific date for when we might expect the game. Microsoft spokesperson Autumn Fox said the company doesn’t have additional information to share beyond what’s in the blog post.

Ubisoft has a few other games on Game Pass already, including Rainbow Six: Extraction, which was available on Game Pass the same day the game was released in January. Ubisoft also plans to bring its Ubisoft Plus subscription service to Xbox at some point in the future. Ubisoft Plus will let you play more than 100 Ubisoft titles, but it will be a separate subscription from Xbox Game Pass. That differs from Microsoft’s partnership with EA for EA Play, which gives Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers access to many EA games in addition to what’s already available on Game Pass.

Spurr’s post also outlined some new games headed to Game Pass, including Bugsnax.

Update April 19th, 1:36PM ET: Added information from Microsoft.