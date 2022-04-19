Disney Plus has been missing episodes of Agent Carter, DuckTales, and several other shows

Over the last day or so, Disney Plus subscribers may have noticed that certain episodes of their favorite shows are missing. The folks at What’s on Disney Plus collected a list of some of the shows with known missing episodes early Tuesday, and it’s a long one, including favorites like Hannah Montana, Wizards of Waverly Place, Once Upon a Time, and many others.

Disney commented to Deadline that the “purge” is an accidental glitch it’s working to fix, and we’ve noticed that episodes have been restored for some series, like season one of Agent Carter. Meanwhile, others like DuckTales, or Rocket & Groot, are still incomplete.

An occasional hiccup on a streaming platform is to be expected, and as long as it doesn’t keep fans from their next episode of Moon Knight or the premiere of Obi-Wan Kenobi, it will likely be quickly forgotten.

The odd thing is that Disney Plus now has a track record of these oddities when you include recent instances where edited versions were swapped in for some of the Marvel Netflix shows before they were fixed. Or the time a couple of weeks ago when Disney Plus US — which maintains some family-friendly restrictions on the content it includes even though it has new parental controls — streamed Hot Shots and Hot Shots Part Deux for a few days before they were removed.