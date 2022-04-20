The Xbox Series X is now available at Best Buy

If you’ve been trying to land an Xbox Series X for a while now, today may be your lucky day. Right now, Best Buy is selling the elusive next-gen console for its usual price of $499.99. Even better, anybody can queue up for the Xbox Series X – not just Totaltech subscribers. However, supply is limited to what your local stores have on hand, so results may vary.

To enter the digital line, make sure you click the “Add to Cart” and be prepared for Best Buy’s site to ask you to verify your details. To give yourself the best chance possible, sign in to your account while in the queue and double-check your shipping and payment details are accurate. Also, keep in mind that if it looks like the console appears to be sold out, don’t give up. Best Buy tends to release its stock in waves, so you may have another opportunity shortly.

If you don’t manage to land the console online today, you can also try your local Best Buy. Some locations have inventory available for walk-in customers, and you can check Best Buy’s app for local stock where it’s available.

The Verge deals team keeps tabs on restocks at all retailers as well, so make sure to check back regularly for the latest news. In the meantime, why not subscribe to our Verge Deals newsletter for weekly updates filled with the latest gaming, tech, and gadget deals?

Microsoft Xbox Series X $500 The Xbox Series X is Microsoft’s flagship console, serving as its most powerful (and biggest) option. While the Series S is aimed at smooth 1440p performance and takes a disc-less approach, the $500 Series X is focused on fast, 4K gameplay. $500 at Best Buy

Accessories for Xbox consoles

Xbox Wireless Controller $49

$60

18% off Microsoft’s latest Xbox controller features a share button and a USB-C port, for wired connectivity or charging if you decide to use the optional rechargeable battery. $49 at Amazon

$54 at Walmart

Xbox Wireless Headset $100 You don’t have to miss a call while you game thanks to Microsoft’s Xbox Wireless Headset, which often sells for $89 instead of its full $100. In our review, we found it to be a comfortable, intuitively designed headset that’s well worth its cost. In addition to working well with Xbox consoles, it can connect to another device simultaneously via Bluetooth. $100 at GameStop

Forza Horizon 5 $51

$60

16% off Forza Horizon 5 is the latest of the long-running open-world racing game developed by Playground Games. It’s an exclusive Xbox title, playable on both Xbox Series X / S and Xbox One consoles. The new installment is set across a lusciously detailed landscape in Mexico and features over 500 cars at launch. $51 at GameStop (physical)

$51 at Target (physical)