The Xbox Series X is now available at Best Buy

If you’ve been trying to land an Xbox Series X for a while now, today may be your lucky day. Right now, Best Buy is selling the elusive next-gen console for its usual price of $499.99. Even better, anybody can queue up for the Xbox Series X – not just Totaltech subscribers. However, supply is limited to what your local stores have on hand, so results may vary.
To enter the digital line, make sure you click the “Add to Cart” and be prepared for Best Buy’s site to ask you to verify your details. To give yourself the best chance possible, sign in to your account while in the queue and double-check your shipping and payment details are accurate. Also, keep in mind that if it looks like the console appears to be sold out, don’t give up. Best Buy tends to release its stock in waves, so you may have another opportunity shortly.
If you don’t manage to land the console online today, you can also try your local Best Buy. Some locations have inventory available for walk-in customers, and you can check Best Buy’s app for local stock where it’s available.
The Verge deals team keeps tabs on restocks at all retailers as well, so make sure to check back regularly for the latest news.
