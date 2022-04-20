Sonic Origins launches in June with remasters of four classic games

In the lead-up to Sonic’s 31st birthday (feel old yet?), Sega has finally revealed the details behind Sonic Origins, a remastered collection of Sonic The Hedgehog 1, 2, Sonic 3 & Knuckles, and Sonic CD. Don’t expect straight ports of these Sega classics, though. In addition to remastered visuals updated for today’s consoles, Sonic Origins includes new achievements, collectibles, animated shorts, and game modes, putting a fresh pair of sneakers on these old classics.

In Sonic Origins, players will be able to choose between playing in classic mode or anniversary mode. In classic mode, players will experience the games in all their original glory and original aspect ratios. Anniversary mode offers a full-screen experience along with infinite lives so you won’t have to worry about getting repeatedly crushed to death in Chemical Plant Zone (you know the place.)

Sonic Origins lets you play as Sonic, Tails, or Knuckles throughout all four games giving you the opportunity to beat Metal Sonic as Knuckles or fly through Green Hill Zone as Tails. While Sega has given fans umpteen bundles of the first three Sonic games, Sonic CD hasn’t seen a proper re-release since 2011. No word yet on if this version of the game will feature the US or (the vastly superior) Japanese version of its soundtrack. Judge for yourself.

You can preorder the game here, but it seems like Sega has decided to make this process as confusing as possible. Sega, Sonic fans have proven we will open our wallets for anything, don’t make this harder than it has to be.

While it’ll likely be some time yet before we see gameplay for Sonic Frontiers, Sonic Origins is perfectly suited to occupy fans until then.

Sonic Origins launches on Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and PC on June 23rd.