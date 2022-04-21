Spider-Verse sequel delayed to June 2023

Sony has pushed back the release date of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse’s sequel, the films’ official Twitter account has confirmed. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is now scheduled for release on June 2nd, 2023, rather than October 7th this year. Sony originally said its Spider-verse sequel would arrive on April 8th 2022.

It’s not immediately clear what’s caused the most recent delay, but Across the Spider-Verse’s writer and producer Christopher Miller tweeted that it has offered the team “More time to make it great.”

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is the first of two sequels Sony is planning in its animated Spider-Man film series, with the second part planned for release on March 29th, 2024. Additionally, Spider-Man spinoff Madame Web will release on July 7th, 2023, Deadline reports.

A shift in the multi-verse.



Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – June 2, 2023

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part II – March 29, 2024#SpiderVerse pic.twitter.com/cUTdCej5Nz — Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (@SpiderVerse) April 21, 2022

The animated sequels follow the latest live action Spider-Man film starring Tom Holland — Spider-Man: No Way Home — which was the highest grossing movie of last year. For a better look at Across the Spider-Verse, check out its debut trailer from last year.