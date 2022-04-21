Spotify opens up video podcasting to everyone in the US and select markets

All creators in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand can now upload video podcasts to Spotify, the streaming service has announced. Video can be uploaded through Anchor, the podcast creation tool Spotify purchased in 2019. Video podcasts are compatible with Spotify’s podcast subscriptions feature and work with embeds. The company is also offering video-specific analytics for creators.

Spotify has been gradually rolling out support for video podcasts since mid-2020, around the same time it acquired Joe Rogan’s podcast — which had long been available in video form on YouTube. Since then, Spotify has been slowly expanding the number of podcasters who are able to post their shows as videos to its service. Now, all creators in supported markets have access to the functionality.

The functionality is a direct shot across the bow at YouTube, which has quietly become a major platform for video podcasts over the years. Spotify’s press release argues that video lets fans “more deeply connect with the content.” It can arguably also act as a major marketing tool. Would Elon Musk’s appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast have generated as much attention if it weren’t accompanied by now-iconic footage of the Tesla CEO smoking a joint on air?

For podcasts that have previously offered video versions that weren’t available on Spotify, the streaming service says that Anchor can be used to bulk-replace existing audio episodes with video versions. Spotify also says it’s integrating with Riverside, a podcast and video recording service that helps improve the quality of content captured remotely.

Releases in additional markets are planned for the future, according to Spotify’s press release.