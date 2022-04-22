Twitter is testing a CC button for captions on videos

Twitter said on Friday it’s testing a new “CC” button to turn captions on and off on videos with captions available. The feature is rolling out to some users on iOS and will be coming “soon” to Android, the company says.

As shown in a video tweeted by Twitter’s Support account, the button appears in the upper-right corner of a video attached to a tweet.

Video captions or no captions, it’s now easier to choose for some of you on iOS, and soon on Android.



On videos that have captions available, we’re testing the option to turn captions off/on with a new “CC” button. pic.twitter.com/Q2Q2Wmr78U — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) April 22, 2022

As its board considers a takeover bid by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Twitter has been rolling out a lot of new features in recent weeks — some focused on accessibility and some by popular request from users. The company took some heat in 2020 when it was revealed that Twitter employees who wanted to work on accessibility features volunteered their time, but it’s since added a dedicated team focused on accessibility.

Earlier this month, Twitter announced that its ALT badge and improved image descriptions are now available globally, making alt text descriptions more prominent for all users. The company also confirmed it’s finally working on a long-requested functionality to edit tweets, which it’s rolling out first to its paying Twitter Blue subscribers. And reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong found evidence the service is testing a feature to allow users to set a status, codenamed “vibe.”

It’s also testing an experiment where it will promote developers’ third-party safety tools as part of its Twitter Toolbox.