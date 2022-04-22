Borderlands 3 is finally getting crossplay support with PlayStation consoles

Gearbox Software added crossplay to Borderlands 3 last year, but Sony’s platforms didn’t support the feature at first. That will change soon, as the company announced at PAX East that full crossplay support — including with PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 — will be arriving sometime in the spring, GameSpot reports. When the feature is available, PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Stadia players will all be able to play the game with each other.

Sony has been resistant to enabling crossplay on some games in the past, originally blocking support for it in titles like Fortnite and Rocket League before eventually coming around. However, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, a Borderlands spinoff, launched in March with support for crossplay on all platforms, including PlayStation. At the time of that announcement, Gearbox Entertainment president Randy Pitchford hinted that PlayStation crossplay support for Borderlands 3 might be near, tweeting that the feature was “what I would consider to be inevitable.”

We’ve asked Gearbox if it can provide a more specific timeline for when Borderlands 3’s full crossplay support will be available. On Thursday, Gearbox also announced an “all new Tales from the Borderlands adventure” that will be released in 2022.