Diablo Immortal is launching on Android, iOS, and PC on June 2nd

We already knew Blizzard is working on a new entry in the Diablo series that is designed for mobile devices. And today, timed to coincide with Activision Blizzard’s Q1 2022 earnings report, the company announced that Diablo Immortal will release on Android and iOS on June 2nd and, surprise, on PC too in open beta.

On June 2, Hell is everywhere.



iOS & Android

PC Open Beta



Pre-register: https://t.co/hKUMmROvQI pic.twitter.com/BoC4tDL7Kq — Diablo Immortal (@DiabloImmortal) April 25, 2022

According to the developers, Diablo Immortal will have cross-play and cross progression with controller and keyboard support on PC.

Set after Diablo II: Lord of Destruction, Diablo Immortal, is a free-to-play MMORPG. The game will be online-only, and according to the development team, it will introduce new characters, storylines, and additional content as part of a “living, breathing, and constantly evolving experience.”

Players are able to pre-register ahead of the June 2nd release date here.

Blizzard has lately been a firehose of information on new games and a long list of highly anticipated but constantly delayed titles. It’s is working on a World of Warcraft mobile experience (with the earnings update saying it’ll release more details on that “in the coming weeks) and a brand new survival game. Elsewhere in the Blizzard ecosystem, Overwatch 2 will enter closed beta starting April 26th with internal testing on Diablo 4 underway.