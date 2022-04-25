Sony’s storefront will have the PlayStation 5 console available for purchase starting at 4:30PM ET today, so time is running out before the waiting room flips into a queue for the hotly in-demand console. We expect that the store will stock both the $499.99 version of the PlayStation 5 that features a disc drive, as well as the $399.99 digital version that lacks one. We also expect that this restock will sell out just as quickly as the others.

PS5 restocks, while popping up here and there, have been a rarity compared to purchase opportunities for other tech products that were hard to find as little as a few months ago. Things like Nvidia and AMD GPUs have slowly become easier to find in-stock, as have Microsoft’s Xbox Series X and the Nintendo Switch OLED consoles. In other words, leap at this opportunity to get a PS5.

PlayStation 5 $500 Sony’s flagship next-gen console, which includes a disc drive, allows you to play both digital and physical games for the PS4 and PS5. $500 at Sony

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition $400 The PS5 Digital Edition costs $400. Compared to the standard PS5, this console is $100 less and does not include a Blu-ray disc drive. $400 at Sony

Some games and accessories to consider while you wait

Since Sony sells its consoles without the need for bundles, you can pick what accessories and exclusive games are the right fit for you. Here are some you can’t go wrong with.

Midnight black DualSense controller $70 The midnight black DualSense controller sports the same hardware as the original — haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, etc. — only with a two-tone black design reminiscent of PS2, PS3, and PS4 consoles. $70 at Best Buy

Demon’s Souls (2020) $70 A remake of the 2009 game Demon’s Souls by FromSoftware, rebuilt from the ground up by Bluepoint Games. $70 at Best Buy