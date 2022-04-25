 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The PlayStation 5 will be available directly through Sony at 4:30PM ET

Join the queue ASAP

By Cameron Faulkner and Antonio G. Di Benedetto

If you buy something from a Verge link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Sony’s storefront will have the PlayStation 5 console available for purchase starting at 4:30PM ET today, so time is running out before the waiting room flips into a queue for the hotly in-demand console. We expect that the store will stock both the $499.99 version of the PlayStation 5 that features a disc drive, as well as the $399.99 digital version that lacks one. We also expect that this restock will sell out just as quickly as the others.

PS5 restocks, while popping up here and there, have been a rarity compared to purchase opportunities for other tech products that were hard to find as little as a few months ago. Things like Nvidia and AMD GPUs have slowly become easier to find in-stock, as have Microsoft’s Xbox Series X and the Nintendo Switch OLED consoles. In other words, leap at this opportunity to get a PS5.

Some games and accessories to consider while you wait

Since Sony sells its consoles without the need for bundles, you can pick what accessories and exclusive games are the right fit for you. Here are some you can’t go wrong with.

Next Up In Gaming

Loading comments...