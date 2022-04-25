Sony’s storefront will have the PlayStation 5 console available for purchase starting at 4:30PM ET today, so time is running out before the waiting room flips into a queue for the hotly in-demand console. We expect that the store will stock both the $499.99 version of the PlayStation 5 that features a disc drive, as well as the $399.99 digital version that lacks one. We also expect that this restock will sell out just as quickly as the others.
PS5 restocks, while popping up here and there, have been a rarity compared to purchase opportunities for other tech products that were hard to find as little as a few months ago. Things like Nvidia and AMD GPUs have slowly become easier to find in-stock, as have Microsoft’s Xbox Series X and the Nintendo Switch OLED consoles. In other words, leap at this opportunity to get a PS5.
The midnight black DualSense controller sports the same hardware as the original — haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, etc. — only with a two-tone black design reminiscent of PS2, PS3, and PS4 consoles.
Guerrilla Games’ new installment in the Horizon series, Horizon Forbidden West, puts you back in control of Aloy to traverse a vast open world filled with machine animals and expansive quests. The PS4 physical version is $10 cheaper than the PS5 version and upgradeable for free.
