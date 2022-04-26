Fiture has a new fitness mirror to compete with Mirror

When Mirror debuted its fitness mirror in 2018, it was a unique, space-efficient take on at-home fitness. Since then, several competitors including NordicTrack and Echelon have launched their own versions. Today, another challenger has appeared in the form of the Fiture — a $1,495 interactive connected mirror that offers real-time form feedback, gestures, voice control, and the ability to build custom workouts.

I got the chance to check out the Fiture in person recently, and the device looks, well, like a mirror. It measures 43 inches long and, at 1.3 inches thick, is relatively slim. Aside from a plug in the back, speakers on the sides, and button controls, it looks like any other full-length mirror you’d buy at a furniture store.

Like the Mirror, the Fiture also has a hidden screen that’s reminiscent of AR displays. The main difference is that the Fiture’s motion sensor is in the lower half of the device. (It also comes with a magnetic camera cover for when you’re not in a workout.) Onscreen, you can view your stats, which moves are coming up, and a leaderboard. There’s no touchscreen here, however. According to Fiture CEO Maggie Lu, that was a deliberate choice to help avoid finger smudges.

Lu also told The Verge that the mirror’s smart motion sensors recognize more than 1,000 different movements across HIIT, strength, boxing, cardio, yoga, and dance. They’re also capable of counting reps, pace, sets, and time. Feedback also works a bit differently. In addition to tips to correct form, you’re also given credit based on how well you “time” the exercises according to the workout’s proper pace. For example, some workouts may prompt you to hold a position — like a squat — for a specified period of time.

Initially, I was skeptical. As the connected fitness market becomes increasingly crowded, it’s harder for newcomers to stand out. That said, I was pleasantly surprised at my in-person Fiture demo. While I didn’t get to take a full class, I did get to see the Fiture’s proprietary Motion Engine tech in action. It was able to accurately detect and count when I performed movements like squats and overhead presses. However, the most impressive part was the real-time feedback and gestures.

Gesture controls are notoriously finicky — often better in concept than execution. However, Fiture’s mirror was able to recognize when I raised my hand to take a class. And, while I tend to cringe at corny fitness motivation, I’ll admit that virtually high-fiving my instructor was kind of cool because it actually worked.

Another interesting twist was that, in addition to curated workouts, the Fiture lets you create your own workouts. While walking me through the Fiture app, Lu showed me how you can pick specific movements from the Fiture library. You can customize how long you do each movement as well as the number of reps based on your current fitness level, goals, and preferences. That’s a major departure from most connected fitness gadgets, which pride themselves in curating all of that for you. While that’s excellent for beginners, it can be annoying if you’re further along in your journey and want to take a stab at building your own programs.

Like other connected fitness devices, the Fiture also requires a monthly $39 membership. That said, a small perk is that you’re not locked into a 12-month commitment like you are with Mirror and Tonal. Lu said that’s so people can be flexible with their fitness needs, especially when it comes to injuries.

The Fiture is available starting today for $1,495 and comes in five colors: black, teal, blue, gold, and gray. For a limited time, first-time buyers can also get free in-home delivery and installation as well as accessories like resistance bands and heart rate monitors.