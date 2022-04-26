YouTube’s tipping feature is now available to more creators

YouTube is expanding its Super Thanks tipping program, giving more creators another way to monetize their presence on the platform.

Super Thanks, which allows fans to send creators tips directly on videos, was previously in beta since being announced last year. Tip amounts vary between $2 and $50, and fans can include a custom comment when they send creators money. The program is now open to all eligible YouTube Partner creators in 68 countries, the company announced in a blog post.

YouTube has introduced a variety of ways creators can monetize interactions with fans and viewers. In addition to Super Thanks, a feature called Super Chat allows livestream audience members to pay to have their comment pinned in the accompanying chat. With another livestream tipping feature, Super Stickers, creators can make money when fans purchase cartoon character stickers.

Creators make money from their videos on YouTube through ad revenue split with the platform. But some creators say that income is unreliable, especially if advertisers pull out during controversies or bad press. The ability to monetize a fanbase directly could provide a more steady income stream for creators who worry about being too dependent on advertisers.