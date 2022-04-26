Instagram is testing pinned grid posts

Instagram is testing a feature that would let users pin posts to their profile grid, according to TechCrunch.

The feature, which is currently live only for some as part of the test, allows users to highlight specific posts at the top of their profile grid. Similar to pinned tweets on Twitter or pinned videos on TikTok, highlighting individual Instagram posts at the top of a profile would allow creators to draw attention to content without asking followers to scroll down through past posts to look for it.

Meta confirmed to TechCrunch that it’s testing a new feature that lets users “feature posts on their profile.” It appears the feature has been in the works for a few months, having been spotted in January by reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi, as TechCrunch notes.

Instagram already allows users to create story highlights that appear above profile grids, and creators often use the feature to organize popular content like Q&As, resources, event highlights, and more.

If rolled out beyond the test, it’s easy to imagine pinned posts could include popular content as well as become a new type of digital ad space for influencers working with brands to create sponsored content.