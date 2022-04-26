How to get into the Overwatch 2 beta

Happy Overwatch 2 Beta Day! As many players awake to find the golden beta ticket in their inboxes, there will inevitably be those who are left without one. But take heart, heroes, for Blizzard has designed a way by which you can earn an invite to what is, essentially, Overwatch 2’s soft-launch day.

Starting tomorrow and lasting for a few hours, anyone who connects their Battle.net account to their Twitch profile and watches at least four hours of Overwatch 2 from a list of streamers can earn access to the OW2 beta. You can find the list of approved streamers here.

In the beta, players will be able to check out the 33rd hero Sojourn, all the new hero updates, the brand-new Push game mode, and the five vs. five rework. Unfortunately, the beta is limited to PC players only, but Blizzard has plans to open up OW2 beta testing to console players in the future.

The promotion starts at 1PM ET April 27th and lasts until 9PM ET. You don’t have to watch the same streamer for all four hours, as your time watched will accrue across all the approved channels.

If you don’t have that kind of time (or inclination) to earn access to the beta via gluing your eyeballs to Twitch for four hours, you can also try your luck the old-fashioned way by signing up for beta access on Overwatch 2’s website. The beta lasts until May 17th, and Blizzard has stated it’ll add players on a regular basis.

Correction April 26th, 1:45PM ET: The Twitch drops for access to the Overwatch 2 beta begin tomorrow, April 27th. An earlier version of this post incorrectly stated drops would begin today, April 26th.