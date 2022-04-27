Netflix’s summer 2022 movie slate is full of star power

If Netflix’s slate of summer 2022 movies is anything to go by, the streamer is continuing its trend of relying on big-name stars to push its film ambitions. Today, the company released a schedule of movies due to release between May and August, and there’s plenty of star power to be found. The list includes the likes of The Gray Man, a thriller directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, which stars Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans; Spiderhead, a sci-fi film led by Chris Hemsworth; Day Shift, where Jamie Foxx plays a vampire hunter; and a new basketball drama called Hustle, starring Adam Sandler and Queen Latifah.
This list doesn’t include some of the other big-name movies coming to the service later this year, like Knives Out 2, Enola Holmes 2, and Guillermo del Toro’s take on Pinocchio. Here’s the full lineup so you can get your summer movie plans sorted nice and early.
May
- Along for the Ride - May 6th
- The Takedown - May 6th
- Thar - May 6th
- Operation Mincemeat - May 11th (select territories)
- Senior Year - May 13th
- A Perfect Pairing - May 19th
- The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar - May 19th
June
- Interceptor - June 3rd
- Hustle - June 8th
- Halftime - June 14th
- The Wrath of God - June 15th
- Spiderhead - June 17th
- Civil - June 19th
- Love & Gelato - June 22nd
July
- Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between - July 6th
- The Sea Beast - July 8th
- Dangerous Liaisons - July 8th
- Persuasion - July 15th
- The Gray Man - July 22nd
- Purple Hearts - July 29th
August
- Rise of the Teenage Mutant Turtles - August 5th
- 13: The Musical - August 12th
- Day Shift - August 12th
- Me Time - August 26th
Summer movies without dates
- Beauty
- Buba: Once Upon a Crime
- Carter
Loading comments...