Peacock is getting a new comedy series based on Pete Davidson’s life

Saturday Night Live star and almost space tourist Pete Davidson will soon star in a Peacock series based on his own life. Called Bupkis, the half-hour comedy series is described as a “heightened, fictionalized version of Pete Davidson’s real life” that “will combine grounded storytelling with absurd elements from the unfiltered and completely original worldview for which Pete is well known.” Dave Sirus and Judah Miller, who previously worked with Davidson on The King of Staten Island, will join the star as writers on the show.

There isn’t much other info about Bupkis, such as when it’ll debut or how many episodes to expect. But it looks to be a notable win for the streamer, which says that “the series was acquired in a highly competitive situation.” Despite a few notable original series, Peacock has largely relied on back-catalog content and sports to lure in subscribers. However, that could very well change, as earlier this year, the company revealed plans to double its spending on original content, with a hefty $3 billion budget for 2022.