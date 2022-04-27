Harley Quinn’s Kite Man is getting his own spinoff

Between his lack of superpowers and proper fighting skills, the Kite Man of HBO Max’s Harley Quinn series is barely anyone in Gotham’s idea of a real supervillain, but that isn’t stopping him from starring in his own spinoff show.

Ahead of Harley Quinn’s upcoming third season, HBO Max announced today that Kite Man (Matt Oberg) will soon also feature in Noonan’s, a new 10-episode comedy from Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, and Dean Lorey about Gotham’s seediest dive bar. Noonan’s will focus on Kite Man as he partners up with the villainous Golden Glider to make a new name for himself in the time after Poison Ivy dumps him for Harley. In a press release about the show, Warner Bros. Animation executive vice president of alternative programming Peter Girardi intoned that while Kite Man will be one viewers’ introduction to Noonan’s, he won’t be the only classic DC character — heroic or villainous — to appear.

“‘Harley Quinn’ unlocked a world of hilarious possibilities with the iconic super heroes and super-villains of the DC Universe,” Peter Girardi said. “Exploring this world further with our partners at HBO Max and DC is going to be a lot of fun. Plus, after getting dumped by Poison Ivy, the least we could do was give Kite Man his own show.”

There’s no word currently on when Noonan’s is set to begin production or when the series might premiere, but Harley Quinn’s third season is slated to air sometime this summer.